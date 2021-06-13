Brokerages Set iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Target Price at $44.83

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,756 shares of company stock valued at $524,105. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 186,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,329. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

