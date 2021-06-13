Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $41.33

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.43.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $343,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,210. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

