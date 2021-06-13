Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) PT at $23.33

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.95. 727,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,176. The stock has a market cap of $518.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

