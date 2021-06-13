Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,966 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,575,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 1,677,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 113,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE BKD opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

