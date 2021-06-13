Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,285 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.39.

Shares of BEP opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

