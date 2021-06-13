Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the May 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on BCUCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brunello Cucinelli has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of BCUCY stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

