BSClaunch (BSL) Market Capitalization Achieves $567,944.51

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $567,944.51 and approximately $1.03 million worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00164316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00187849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.91 or 0.01135637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,037.58 or 1.00320745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

