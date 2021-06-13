Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,026,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG opened at 0.01 on Friday. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

