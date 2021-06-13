Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.22. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 460%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COG. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,382,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,026,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after buying an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after buying an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

