California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $9,851,042.43 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $9,851,042.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00.

NYSE:CRC opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,657,000. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,934,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,532,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

