Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,093,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,574,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,909,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIDE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

