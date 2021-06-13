Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,764,000 after acquiring an additional 68,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

