Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The York Water were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 1,866.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after acquiring an additional 57,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 35.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The York Water by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YORW stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $685.94 million, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.21. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

