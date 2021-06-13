Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

