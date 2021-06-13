Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,349 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,700 over the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.79.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -21.98%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

