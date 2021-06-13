Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,669 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 0.35. Piedmont Lithium Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

