Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.27.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $314.11 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.10.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

