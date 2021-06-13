Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camping World to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.36. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camping World will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 958,288 shares of company stock valued at $43,400,558. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

