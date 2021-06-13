Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$32.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.00.

Shares of CU opened at C$35.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$29.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.89.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1435887 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

