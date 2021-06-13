CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $260,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $263,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $283,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

CARG stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.