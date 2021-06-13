Carriage Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

CSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $690.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 366.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $100,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,342 shares of company stock worth $197,054 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

