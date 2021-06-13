Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Carter Bankshares worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.14.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

