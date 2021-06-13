Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $14.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

NYSE:CAT opened at $220.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

