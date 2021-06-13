Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.7% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $878,514,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,734,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

