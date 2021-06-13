CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEL-SCI by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 328,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 2.24. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM).

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.