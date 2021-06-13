CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Down 3.7%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 78,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,222,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

