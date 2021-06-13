Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) is Miller Investment Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 1.2% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after acquiring an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

