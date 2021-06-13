Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of CEN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 26,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,733. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $14.07.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
