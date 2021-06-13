Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CEN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 26,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,733. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

