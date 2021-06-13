Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Director Robert J. Flautt Sells 2,000 Shares

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

