Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after purchasing an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,289,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

CDAY opened at $88.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,771.00 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

