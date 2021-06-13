Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, a growth of 1,797.2% from the May 13th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLDFF opened at $1.13 on Friday. Chalice Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36.
About Chalice Brands
Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.