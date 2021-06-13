Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, a growth of 1,797.2% from the May 13th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLDFF opened at $1.13 on Friday. Chalice Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Chalice Brands

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

