ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.