Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

Charter Communications stock opened at $686.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $667.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

