Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHWY. Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,398,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,737.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

