Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 75,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,482,052 shares.The stock last traded at $77.32 and had previously closed at $79.35.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.96, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

