Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 75,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,482,052 shares.The stock last traded at $77.32 and had previously closed at $79.35.
CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.96, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.
In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.