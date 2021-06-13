China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 668.9% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGSH. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter worth $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $2.31 on Friday. China HGS Real Estate has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

