China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CRPJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.735 per share on Monday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPJY remained flat at $$18.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49. China Resources Power has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $20.41.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.