Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock worth $8,970,361. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,366.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,418.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $964.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

