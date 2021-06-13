Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00.

NRIX stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.31.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 126,731 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,281,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

