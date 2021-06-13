Christopher Keljik OBE Buys 2,850 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £2,992.50 ($3,909.72).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,860 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

On Monday, April 12th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,978 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £2,978 ($3,890.78).

Shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock opened at GBX 104.87 ($1.37) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.18. Schroder British Opportunities Ltd has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 106 ($1.38).

