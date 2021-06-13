CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 409,308 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 210,008 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.