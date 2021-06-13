CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 28,930 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 573,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,930 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

