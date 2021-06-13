CIBC Trims Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Target Price to C$59.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.04. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.