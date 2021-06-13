CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 4,077 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Marriott International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

