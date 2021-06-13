CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 662 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

ECL stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

