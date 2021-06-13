CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

