CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

NYSE GPN opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.47. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

