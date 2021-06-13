CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 5,206 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 282.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $186.17 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $187.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

