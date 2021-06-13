CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 85,170 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.