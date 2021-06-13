CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,173 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

